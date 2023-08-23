Buy Sun TV Network; target of Rs 630: Motilal Oswal

Buy

Motilal Oswal's research report on Sun TV Network

SUNTV reported an EBITDA growth of 3% YoY to INR7.9b (15% beat), driven by a revenue increase of 10.4% YoY. However, the rise in production and operating expenses has somewhat mitigmated this positive momentum. The revenue growth was mainly driven by income from IPL and domestic subscription revenue growth as advertisement revenues remained flattish YoY. Continued weakness around ad revenue growth, coupled with the looming risk of market share erosion and intensified competition from well-funded OTT players continue to pose concerns. However, improved subscription revenues along with the possibility of festive demand could aid recovery in the coming period. This, coupled with upbeat valuation for the new IPL team at the recently concluded auction, makes the stock’s valuation compelling at 7.2x EV/EBITDA on FY25 basis. We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with a TP of INR630.



Outlook

We value the stock at 13x FY25E P/E to arrive at our TP of INR630. We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock.

Sun TV Network - 23 -08 - 2023 - moti