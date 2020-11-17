PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 17, 2020 04:59 PM IST

Buy Sun TV Network; target of Rs 569: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market is bullish on Sun TV Network has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 569 in its research report dated November 12, 2020.

Dolat Capital Market's research report on Sun TV Network


Sun TV’s (SUTV) Q2FY21 was in-line with core broadcast business revenue/EBITDA/APAT decline of -8/+4/-8% YoY. Advertising/subscription revenues were -29/+13.4% YoY. Outlook remains upbeat with guidance for double-digit subscription revenue growth in FY21/FY22. This is in spite of potential negative impact if any from NTO 2.0. We remain conservative in our estimates. Management remain committed of acceleration of investments in digital business from future-proofing perspective. But, there had been disconnect and delays in intent and execution. Thus delivery would be crucial.



Outlook


SUTV is currently trading at an attractive 13/11.6/10.4x FY21/22/23E EPS with attractive dividend yield of ~4%. Sun’s strong BS (C&CE at ~20% of Mcap) and leadership position in Southern markets drive additional comfort. BUY with TP of Rs 568 @ 14x Sep-22E EPS.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 17, 2020 04:59 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.