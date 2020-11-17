Buy Sun TV Network; target of Rs 569: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market's research report on Sun TV Network

Sun TV’s (SUTV) Q2FY21 was in-line with core broadcast business revenue/EBITDA/APAT decline of -8/+4/-8% YoY. Advertising/subscription revenues were -29/+13.4% YoY. Outlook remains upbeat with guidance for double-digit subscription revenue growth in FY21/FY22. This is in spite of potential negative impact if any from NTO 2.0. We remain conservative in our estimates. Management remain committed of acceleration of investments in digital business from future-proofing perspective. But, there had been disconnect and delays in intent and execution. Thus delivery would be crucial.

Outlook

SUTV is currently trading at an attractive 13/11.6/10.4x FY21/22/23E EPS with attractive dividend yield of ~4%. Sun’s strong BS (C&CE at ~20% of Mcap) and leadership position in Southern markets drive additional comfort. BUY with TP of Rs 568 @ 14x Sep-22E EPS.

