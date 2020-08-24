Buy Sun TV Network; target of Rs 540: LKP Research

LKP Research's research report on Sun TV Network

Sun TVs Q1 FY21 numbers came in line with our expectations as Ad revenues fell sharply by 66% yoy. This was due to Covid related lockdown and absence of original programming. On the other hand, subscription revenues maintained momentum. Also absence of IPL led to yoy fall, as the base year included Rs2.44 bn of IPL revenues. Profitability at the bottomline was impacted due to higher amortization expenses. Lower corporate Ad spending led to a steep drop in Ad revenues. Subscription revenues were up by 11.5% yoy as Cable TV revenues went up by 34.8% yoy while DTH revenues were down by 5.3% yoy. EBITDA declined by 39% yoy, while margins went up to 68.7 % (up 660 bps yoy) as content cost went down due to lack of any new content addition in the quarter. Higher other income was reported at Rs1.08 mn due to MTM gains on investments and tax refund. PAT at Rs2.83 bn, was down 25.8% yoy.

Outlook

Since the company has cash balance of ~Rs40bn, we expect it to maintain a healthy dividend payout. We maintain our BUY recommendation with a target price of Rs540 per share (13.5x FY22E EPS).

