Buy Sun TV Network; target of Rs 510: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Sun TV Network

SUNTV reported an EBITDA/PAT decline of 12%/10% YoY to INR4.9b/INR3.7b (10%/5% miss), adversely impacted by a decline in revenue and higher opex. PAT declined 10% YoY, partially offset by higher ‘other income’ growth. Continued risk of market share loss and strong competition from deeppocketed OTT players continue to remain a key concern. However, the recovery within the ad revenue segment, coupled with the easing inflationary pressures could aid revenue growth in the future.



Outlook

We value the stock at 11x FY25E P/E to arrive at our TP of INR510. We

reiterate our BUY rating on the stock.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Sun TV Network - 20 -05 - 2023 - moti