English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Sun TV Network; target of Rs 510: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Sun TV Network recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 510 in its research report dated May 19, 2023.

    Broker Research
    May 22, 2023 / 05:22 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Sun TV Network

    SUNTV reported an EBITDA/PAT decline of 12%/10% YoY to INR4.9b/INR3.7b (10%/5% miss), adversely impacted by a decline in revenue and higher opex. PAT declined 10% YoY, partially offset by higher ‘other income’ growth. Continued risk of market share loss and strong competition from deeppocketed OTT players continue to remain a key concern. However, the recovery within the ad revenue segment, coupled with the easing inflationary pressures could aid revenue growth in the future.


    Outlook

    We value the stock at 11x FY25E P/E to arrive at our TP of INR510. We
    reiterate our BUY rating on the stock.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Sun TV Network - 20 -05 - 2023 - moti

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Sun TV Network
    first published: May 22, 2023 05:22 pm