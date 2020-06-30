App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 30, 2020 01:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Sun TV Network; target of Rs 500: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Sun TV Network recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 500 in its research report dated June 28, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Sun TV Network


Slowdown in ad spend, a high base of movie revenues, and loss of IPL revenues have led to an overall drop in revenues and EBITDA, partially offset by strong growth in subscription revenues. - Ad revenue is expected to drop 20% going ahead in FY21E, while subscription revenues would grow at 12% in FY21E. We have thus cut our FY21E/FY22E EPS by 4%/1%.



Outlook


The stock trades at 11x FY22E EPS. We value Sun TV at 13x FY22E P/E to arrive at target price of INR500. Maintain Buy.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 30, 2020 01:58 pm

