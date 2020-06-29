Buy Sun TV Network; target of Rs 490: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Sun TV Network

Sun TV’s Q4FY20 numbers were better-than-expected on an operational basis while profitability was lower on account of higher amortisation charges. Advertisement revenues fell 14.5% YoY to Rs 291 crore, primarily impacted by a weak economic environment and Covid-19 outbreak in March. Subscription revenues, however, saw robust growth of 24.7% YoY. EBITDA at Rs 503.5 crore (margin of 68.5%) was higher-than-expected on account of lower operating (cost of content) expenses. The company reported amortisation charges at Rs 210 crore owing to telecast of new movies. Consequently, PAT was at Rs 250 crore (down 11.7% YoY), below our estimates.

Outlook

We expect Sun TV to capitalise on the challenging period to build on market share gain. The company has declared a dividend of Rs 25/share in FY20. We maintain our BUY rating with a revised target price of Rs 490/share (12x FY22E EPS).



