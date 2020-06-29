App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2020 06:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Sun TV Network; target of Rs 490: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Sun TV Network recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 490 in its research report dated June 27, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Sun TV Network


Sun TV’s Q4FY20 numbers were better-than-expected on an operational basis while profitability was lower on account of higher amortisation charges. Advertisement revenues fell 14.5% YoY to Rs 291 crore, primarily impacted by a weak economic environment and Covid-19 outbreak in March. Subscription revenues, however, saw robust growth of 24.7% YoY. EBITDA at Rs 503.5 crore (margin of 68.5%) was higher-than-expected on account of lower operating (cost of content) expenses. The company reported amortisation charges at Rs 210 crore owing to telecast of new movies. Consequently, PAT was at Rs 250 crore (down 11.7% YoY), below our estimates.



Outlook


We expect Sun TV to capitalise on the challenging period to build on market share gain. The company has declared a dividend of Rs 25/share in FY20. We maintain our BUY rating with a revised target price of Rs 490/share (12x FY22E EPS).




For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Read More
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 06:42 am

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Sun TV Network

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Known COVID-19 cases in Delhi at 83,077; global death toll crosses 5 lakh

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Known COVID-19 cases in Delhi at 83,077; global death toll crosses 5 lakh

Rajasthan family slapped Rs 6.26 lakh fine for inviting over 50 guests in marriage function

Rajasthan family slapped Rs 6.26 lakh fine for inviting over 50 guests in marriage function

Universities should not conduct exams amid pandemic, online tests 'discriminatory': Kapil Sibal

Universities should not conduct exams amid pandemic, online tests 'discriminatory': Kapil Sibal

most popular

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

COVID-19 crisis: RBI may agree to one-time loan restructuring scheme for stressed borrowers

COVID-19 crisis: RBI may agree to one-time loan restructuring scheme for stressed borrowers

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.