Last Updated : Aug 18, 2020 12:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Sun TV Network; target of Rs 490: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Sun TV Network has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 490 in its research report dated August 15, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on Sun TV Network


Sun TV’s Q1FY21 numbers were on expected lines as ad revenue fell sharply due to lockdown and subscription revenues continued their growth momentum. Also, absence of IPL led to lower revenues YoY. Profitability was lower as higher amortisation expenses were reported. Advertisement revenues fell sharply 65.8% YoY to Rs 126 crore, as corporate ad spend was significantly down during Covid-19 led lockdown. Subscription revenues were up 17.6% YoY. EBITDA was at Rs 416.5 crore with margin of 68.7%. Higher other income was reported at Rs 108.6 crore due to MTM gains on investments and tax refund. PAT at Rs 282.8 crore, was down 25.9% YoY.


Outlook


We expect it to maintain a healthy dividend payout. We maintain our BUY recommendation with a target price of Rs 490/share (12x FY22E EPS).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 18, 2020 12:47 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Sun TV Network

