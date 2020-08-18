Buy Sun TV Network; target of Rs 490: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Sun TV Network

Sun TV’s Q1FY21 numbers were on expected lines as ad revenue fell sharply due to lockdown and subscription revenues continued their growth momentum. Also, absence of IPL led to lower revenues YoY. Profitability was lower as higher amortisation expenses were reported. Advertisement revenues fell sharply 65.8% YoY to Rs 126 crore, as corporate ad spend was significantly down during Covid-19 led lockdown. Subscription revenues were up 17.6% YoY. EBITDA was at Rs 416.5 crore with margin of 68.7%. Higher other income was reported at Rs 108.6 crore due to MTM gains on investments and tax refund. PAT at Rs 282.8 crore, was down 25.9% YoY.

Outlook

We expect it to maintain a healthy dividend payout. We maintain our BUY recommendation with a target price of Rs 490/share (12x FY22E EPS).

