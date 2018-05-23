App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 23, 2018 04:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Sun TV Network; target of Rs 1170: Centrum

Centrum is bullish on Sun TV Network has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1170 in its research report dated May 14, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Centrum's research report on Sun TV Network

We maintain our BUY rating on Sun TV Network with unchaged TP of Rs1170 (28x FY20E EPS). Post the start of digitisation in TN market, we expect the subscription revenues to grow at a healthy rate as the company has signed a deal with ARASU Cable. With more than 9mn homes yet to be digitised, we expect the company to reach full potential by Q3FY19.

Outlook

We maintain our BUY rating on the stock with target price of Rs1170 (28x FY20E). We belive the stock continue to trade at significant discount to ZEEL. Key downside risk being losing market share in core markets resulting in lower ad revenue growth.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Centrum #Recommendations #Sun TV Network

most popular

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.