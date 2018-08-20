Buy Sun TV Network; target of Rs 1170: Centrum

Centrum's research report on Sun TV Network

We maintain our BUY rating on Sun TV Network with unchaged TP of Rs1,170 (28x FY20E EPS). We remain confident for the company to post mid-teens ad growth on the back of bounce back in growth rates in non-TN channels, launch of new channels in H2FY19 and new programming across languages. Further higher dividend payout, cap of promoter salary in FY19 to FY18 levels (Rs1.8bn) and higher dividend payout given that the company has more than Rs22bn in cash is a big positive. While delay in the subscription revenues is a concern, we continue to believe that Sun TV Network would be the biggest beneficiary of digitisation in the state of TN and the same would happen gradually in FY19 and full benefit would come in FY20.

Outlook

We maintain our BUY rating on the stock with target price of Rs1170 (28x FY20E). Key downside risk being losing market share in core markets and higher cost in new channel launches.

