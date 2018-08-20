App
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2018 04:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Sun TV Network; target of Rs 1170: Centrum

Centrum bullish on Sun TV Network has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1170 in its research report dated August 14, 2018.

Centrum's research report on Sun TV Network


We maintain our BUY rating on Sun TV Network with unchaged TP of Rs1,170 (28x FY20E EPS). We remain confident for the company to post mid-teens ad growth on the back of bounce back in growth rates in non-TN channels, launch of new channels in H2FY19 and new programming across languages. Further higher dividend payout, cap of promoter salary in FY19 to FY18 levels (Rs1.8bn) and higher dividend payout given that the company has more than Rs22bn in cash is a big positive. While delay in the subscription revenues is a concern, we continue to believe that Sun TV Network would be the biggest beneficiary of digitisation in the state of TN and the same would happen gradually in FY19 and full benefit would come in FY20.


Outlook


We maintain our BUY rating on the stock with target price of Rs1170 (28x FY20E). Key downside risk being losing market share in core markets and higher cost in new channel launches.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 20, 2018 04:18 pm

tags #Buy #Centrum #Recommendations #Sun TV Network

