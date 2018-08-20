Buy Sun Pharmaceuticals; target of Rs 690: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Sun Pharmaceuticals

Revenues grew 16.4% YoY to Rs 7224.2 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 7131.4 crore) mainly due to 22% growth in India formulation to Rs 2152 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 2130.5 crore) led by lower base of GST impact in Q1FY18. US sales grew 12.3% YoY to Rs 2542.2 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 2543 crore). Taro’s sales remained flat at Rs 1034.4 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 1208.7 crore) EBITDA margins improved 459 bps to 22.2% (I-direct estimate of 21.5%) mainly due to lower other expenditure. EBITDA grew 46.6% YoY to Rs 1606.7 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 1533.3 crore) Adjusted net profit grew 87.9% to Rs 987.5 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 840.9 crore) mainly due to a strong operational performance and higher other income.

Outlook

Q1 numbers were upbeat on the earnings front while momentum in speciality pipeline ramp-up also looks promising. Going ahead, the management expects near term margins to get impacted due to frontloading of cost of specialty launches. This optical move is the culmination of the management’s long going endeavour for a drift from generics to specialty in the backdrop of US headwinds. This, we believe, is the key differentiator vis-à-vis peers. The management has reiterated double digit growth guidance for FY19 with slew of specialty launches in the US besides Halol decongestion. We upgrade the stock to BUY as we believe the management is hitting the right chord with sustained planning and investments in the specialty portfolio. Our target price is Rs 690 based on 26x FY20E EPS of Rs 25.1 and Rs 38 NPV for Tildrakizumab.

