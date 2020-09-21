172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-sun-pharmaceuticals-target-of-rs-660-dolat-capital-5865521.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 21, 2020 02:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Sun Pharmaceuticals; target of Rs 660: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on Sun Pharmaceuticals has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 660 in its research report dated September 21, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital's research report on Sun Pharmaceuticals


Given the structural headwinds in the US faced by Indian generic companies, Sun’s investments to build a branded specialty business is a key differentiator. However, Specialty pharma is a vastly different business model compared to traditional generics requiring significantly superior R&D skills, M&A capabilities, business development strategy and risk appetite. Having built a branded portfolio focused on dermatology and ophthalmology, Sun is ahead of Indian peers in building a specialty business in the US. Ramp-up of Ilumya, Cequa, Yonsa, Xelpros, Bromsite and Odomzo sales are value drivers for SUNP’s specialty business in the next 3-4 years.


Outlook


We value the company on an SOTP basis and assign India formulation 18x EV/EBIDTA, 12x EV/EBITDA to RoW/EM and 7x EV/EBITDA for US formulations. We maintain BUY with target price of Rs660 (implied PE 25x FY23E).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Sep 21, 2020 02:38 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #Recommendations #Sun Pharmaceuticals

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.