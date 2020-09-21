Buy Sun Pharmaceuticals; target of Rs 660: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on Sun Pharmaceuticals has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 660 in its research report dated September 21, 2020.
Dolat Capital's research report on Sun Pharmaceuticals
Given the structural headwinds in the US faced by Indian generic companies, Sun’s investments to build a branded specialty business is a key differentiator. However, Specialty pharma is a vastly different business model compared to traditional generics requiring significantly superior R&D skills, M&A capabilities, business development strategy and risk appetite. Having built a branded portfolio focused on dermatology and ophthalmology, Sun is ahead of Indian peers in building a specialty business in the US. Ramp-up of Ilumya, Cequa, Yonsa, Xelpros, Bromsite and Odomzo sales are value drivers for SUNP’s specialty business in the next 3-4 years.
Outlook
We value the company on an SOTP basis and assign India formulation 18x EV/EBIDTA, 12x EV/EBITDA to RoW/EM and 7x EV/EBITDA for US formulations. We maintain BUY with target price of Rs660 (implied PE 25x FY23E).
