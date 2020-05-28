App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 28, 2020 03:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Sun Pharmaceuticals; target of Rs 530: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on Sun Pharmaceuticals has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 530 in its research report dated May 27, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital's research report on Sun Pharmaceuticals


Sun reported in-line sales in Q4 while higher bonus payouts, spend in Taro (believe related to higher volumes) and forex loss impacted EBITDA margins (18.4% vs our estimate of 21%) while one-offs related to litigation cost provision led to 20% miss in our PAT estimates. However, dip in margins remains an aberration and is expected to normalize in subsequent quarters.  Global specialty portfolio recorded sales of US$126mn (up from US$118mn QoQ) led by seasonality in Levulan and Absorica coupled with Rx improvement in Ilumya, Cequa and Yonsa. Management indicated steady increase in patient/doctor prescription for Ilumya and Cequa, although Q1 will be impacted due to COVID.  Pricing pressure in US remains unabated, R&D to inch up to 8%+ of sales subject to additional indication clinical trials for Ilumya and improving Rx for Cequa remain key highlights. Sun has deferred its annual guidance to Q1 due to uncertainties related to COVID.



Outlook


We build in 9%/22% CAGR for sales/PAT for FY20-22E. At CMP, stock trades at 19.6x FY22 EPS and 11.3x EV/EBITDA. Recommend BUY with a Target price of Rs530.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

Get best insights into Options Trading. Webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan is Live. Watch Now!

Read More
First Published on May 28, 2020 03:01 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #Recommendations #Sun Pharmaceuticals

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Possible mutations, unusual symptoms among unsolved COVID-19 mysteries: Scientists

Possible mutations, unusual symptoms among unsolved COVID-19 mysteries: Scientists

COVID-19 impact | GDP growth in Q4FY20 seen at 3.6%: CARE Ratings

COVID-19 impact | GDP growth in Q4FY20 seen at 3.6%: CARE Ratings

Air India employee unions seek Rs 50,000 crore financial package for the flag carrier

Air India employee unions seek Rs 50,000 crore financial package for the flag carrier

most popular

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

GSK to produce 1 billion doses of coronavirus vaccine booster in 2021

GSK to produce 1 billion doses of coronavirus vaccine booster in 2021

Govt steps up locust control operations; drones to be deployed soon

Govt steps up locust control operations; drones to be deployed soon