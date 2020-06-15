Buy Sun Pharmaceuticals; target of Rs 530: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on Sun Pharmaceuticals

US drug price fixing probe recurs with fresh lawsuit Attorneys general of US of 51 states and territories filed a lawsuit against Taro, Perrigo and Sandoz in the US for price cartelization during 2009 to 2016 for 80 drugs. Apart from this, companies such as Teva, Mylan, Actavis and Glenmark have also been named in the lawsuit. This is the 3rd lawsuit in the series of anti-trust compliant (1st filed in Dec 2016 and 2nd in May 2019).

Outlook

Our analysis of drugs where price hikes where taken indicates liability of US$250mn (see exhibit below) against the criminal lawsuit. Taking cue from Sandoz’ provision for civil lawsuit, we believe the maximum payout could be US$500mn. Long pending resolution shall remove major overhang on the stock.



For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.