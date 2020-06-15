App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2020 12:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Sun Pharmaceuticals; target of Rs 530: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on Sun Pharmaceuticals has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 530 in its research report dated June 11, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital's research report on Sun Pharmaceuticals


US drug price fixing probe recurs with fresh lawsuit Attorneys general of US of 51 states and territories filed a lawsuit against Taro, Perrigo and Sandoz in the US for price cartelization during 2009 to 2016 for 80 drugs. Apart from this, companies such as Teva, Mylan, Actavis and Glenmark have also been named in the lawsuit. This is the 3rd lawsuit in the series of anti-trust compliant (1st filed in Dec 2016 and 2nd in May 2019).



Outlook


Our analysis of drugs where price hikes where taken indicates liability of US$250mn (see exhibit below) against the criminal lawsuit. Taking cue from Sandoz’ provision for civil lawsuit, we believe the maximum payout could be US$500mn. Long pending resolution shall remove major overhang on the stock.




For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Join the Moneycontrol Rule the New Normal powered by Lenovo webinar on the 18th of June. REGISTER NOW!

Read More
First Published on Jun 15, 2020 12:40 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #Recommendations #Sun Pharmaceuticals

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Energy producer BP takes $17.5 billion hit as demand slides

Energy producer BP takes $17.5 billion hit as demand slides

Coronavirus pandemic | SAIL chairman, 39 employees test positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus pandemic | SAIL chairman, 39 employees test positive for COVID-19

Arrogance more dangerous than ignorance: Rahul Gandhi quotes Albert Einstein to take swipe at govt

Arrogance more dangerous than ignorance: Rahul Gandhi quotes Albert Einstein to take swipe at govt

most popular

COVID-19 cases | India now third-fastest globally in daily rise

COVID-19 cases | India now third-fastest globally in daily rise

Is the worst of COVID-19 economic downdraft behind us?

Is the worst of COVID-19 economic downdraft behind us?

Coronavirus pandemic in India may peak in mid-November: Study

Coronavirus pandemic in India may peak in mid-November: Study

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.