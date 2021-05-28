MARKET NEWS

Buy Sun Pharmaceutical; target of Rs 786: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market is bullish on Sun Pharmaceutical has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 786 in its research report dated May 28, 2021.

May 28, 2021 / 12:44 PM IST
 
 
Dolat Capital Market's research report on Sun Pharmaceutical


Sun missed our estimate on the top-line with sales in Q4 at Rs84bn (up 4% YoY) primarily due to lower US sales at US$370mn (down US$5mn QoQ). India growth was robust at 13% YoY. Controlled spend aided EBITDA margins at 24.2%. Debt reduction of $580mn in FY21 led to lower interest outgo. One-time provision of US$80mn (w.r.t Taro’s anti-trust cases in the US), led to recognition of higher deferred tax. Adjusting for the one-off, PAT came in at Rs14.5bn (we saw Rs14.2bn). Management refrained from any guidance for FY22E citing COVID related uncertainties; Q1 to witness high growth led by India sales and lower SGA expenses (aided by COVID). With current US generic portfolio not firing, Sun announced its plans to enter US biosimilar segment. Sketchy details indicate that Sun might look for partners, in-licensing strategy to enter this segment. Nonetheless, launches are scheduled in FY28/30.


Outlook


Sun’s valuation, at 22.6x FY23E earnings, does not justify its visibility for specialty-business-driven growth and steady outlook on its India and ROW formulations, in our view. Risk reward is favorable given the strong FCF generation over FY20-23E and OCF/EBITDA at ~77%. Our SOTP based TP of Rs786 values Sun at 25x FY23E.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Dolat Capital Market #Recommendations #Sun Pharmaceutical
first published: May 28, 2021 12:44 pm

