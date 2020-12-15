MARKET NEWS

Buy Sun Pharmaceutical Industries: target of Rs 660 : Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 660 in its research report dated December 14, 2020.

Broker Research
December 15, 2020 / 02:27 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Sun Pharmaceutical Industries


Sun Pharma’s specialty business is on a strong footing and traction is expected to improve further backed by rising prescriptions and geographical expansion. This coupled with a strong product pipeline would drive US business. Strong growth momentum in chronics, likely traction in recent new launches and a possible improvement in acute therapies is likely to fuel growth in the domestic formulations business. Healthy outlook for specialty portfolio, improved growth prospects, healthy balance sheet, and improving return ratios would support P/E multiple expansion.




Outlook


We retain a Buy recommendation on Sun Pharmaceutical Industries with a revised PT of Rs. 660.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
first published: Dec 15, 2020 02:27 pm

