Buy Sun Pharmaceutical Industries: target of Rs 660 : Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

Sun Pharma’s specialty business is on a strong footing and traction is expected to improve further backed by rising prescriptions and geographical expansion. This coupled with a strong product pipeline would drive US business. Strong growth momentum in chronics, likely traction in recent new launches and a possible improvement in acute therapies is likely to fuel growth in the domestic formulations business. Healthy outlook for specialty portfolio, improved growth prospects, healthy balance sheet, and improving return ratios would support P/E multiple expansion.



Outlook

We retain a Buy recommendation on Sun Pharmaceutical Industries with a revised PT of Rs. 660.

