Buy Sun Pharmaceutical Industries; target of Rs 633: KR Choksey

Psoriasis is an autoimmune disorder which has a market size of USD 6 bn in the US and is growing in single digit. There are various treatment options available in the market and but none of them offers a cure. Sunpharma’s molecule will be ninth biologic to be approved on US markets. For US region Sunpharma is entitled to pay to Merck undisclosed payments associated with regulatory (including product approval) and sales milestones as well as tiered royalties ranging from mid-single digit through teen percentage rates on sales. For European region Sunpharma had entered into entered into a licensing agreement with Almirall for development and commercialisation of the drug. Almirall will pay Sun Pharma an initial upfront payment of US $50 million and Sun Pharma will be eligible to receive development and regulatory milestone payments along with sales milestone payments and royalties. We expect the peak sales of Tildrakizumab to be around USD 300 mn in 2022 and we assume the market share for Tildra to be 9%. As the psoriasis market is already crowded we believe that the company has to sell the drugs at a lower price than its competitors in order to gain a fair market share.

Outlook

We believe that Sunpharma will start commercializing the drug post Q4 FY18 in the US markets. Due to competitive market and challenges the drug will take 2-3 years of time to reach its peak sales. We project sales of USD 95 mn in FY19 with a market share of 3%. Although the drug has lower efficacy but due to huge market size and growing patients population in psoriasis market Tildrakizumab will be able to achieve a peak sales of USD 300-350 mn in 2023. This development is priced in the near term valuations. However, over the long term we believe this to be one of the key triggers in our investment thesis. We have an “BUY” rating on the stock with a target price of INR 633.

