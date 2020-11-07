172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-sun-pharmaceutical-industries-target-of-rs-585-icici-direct-6081091.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 07, 2020 01:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Sun Pharmaceutical Industries; target of Rs 585: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 585 in its research report dated November 04, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on Sun Pharmaceutical Industries


Q2 revenues grew 5.3% YoY to Rs 8553 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 8069 crore). US formulations grew 4.3% YoY to Rs 2492 crore amid currency tailwinds and specialty traction. India business remained flattish (up 0.7%) YoY at Rs 2531 crore whereas Emerging Markets business grew 10.4% YoY to Rs 1559 crore. RoW markets business grew 16.3% YoY to Rs 1322 crore. EBITDA margins expanded 361 bps YoY to 25.6% (I-direct estimate of 22.5%) mainly due to a better product mix (higher specialty sales) and lower other expenditure. Delta vis-à-vis I-direct estimates was mainly due to lower staff costs and better gross margins. EBITDA grew 22.5% YoY to Rs 2193 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 1815 crore). PAT grew 70.4% YoY to Rs 1813 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 1067 crore). Delta vis-a-vis EBITDA was due to exceptional tax gains, higher other income and lower interest expense.


Outlook


This would have positive implications for margins also as we expect faster absorption of frontloaded costs on the specialty front. We maintain BUY and arrive at our new target price of Rs 585 based on 22x FY23E EPS of Rs 26.6.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 7, 2020 01:40 pm

