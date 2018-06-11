Buy Sun Pharmaceutical Industries; target of Rs 582: Khambatta Securities

Khambatta Securities's research report on Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

Sun Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Sun Pharma) total income increased 4.9% q-o-q but remained constant y-o-y at Rs 69,771 mn in 4Q FY18, in-line with our expectations for the quarter. Revenues decreased 16.1% y-o-y to Rs 264,895 mn in FY 2018 inline with our expectation for the year.

Outlook

We value the business at 23.0x (which is within Sun Pharma’s 3 year P/E range of 12.2x – 38.3x) FY 2020E adjusted diluted EPS of Rs 25.3, arriving at a share price of Rs 582 generating 24.9% potential upside from current levels. Hence, we reiterate our ‘Strong Buy’ rating for Sun Pharma common stock.

