App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2018 05:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Sun Pharmaceutical Industries; target of Rs 582: Khambatta Securities

Khambatta Securities is bullish on Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 582 in its research report dated May 30, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Khambatta Securities's research report on Sun Pharmaceutical Industries


Sun Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Sun Pharma) total income increased 4.9% q-o-q but remained constant y-o-y at Rs 69,771 mn in 4Q FY18, in-line with our expectations for the quarter. Revenues decreased 16.1% y-o-y to Rs 264,895 mn in FY 2018 inline with our expectation for the year.


Outlook


We value the business at 23.0x (which is within Sun Pharma’s 3 year P/E range of 12.2x – 38.3x) FY 2020E adjusted diluted EPS of Rs 25.3, arriving at a share price of Rs 582 generating 24.9% potential upside from current levels. Hence, we reiterate our ‘Strong Buy’ rating for Sun Pharma common stock.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jun 11, 2018 05:13 pm

tags #Buy #Khambatta Securities #Recommendations #Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.