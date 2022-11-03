Buy Sun Pharmaceutical Industries; target of Rs 1300: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (Sun Pharma) reported strong numbers for Q2FY2023 with revenues growing by 14% and 109 bps y-o-y improvement in EBITDA margins led by market share gains in India, sustained ramp-up of global specialty business and growth in emerging markets. Global specialty business grew by 27.5% y-o-y driven by Ilumya, Cequa and Winlevi. The business will maintain strong growth momentum. In India, the company is gaining market share, which will help to achieve good growth in the coming quarters. R&D spends as a percentage of sales stood at ~5%; management expects it to increase to 8% in H2FY23. Overall R&D spends will be 6-8% of sales for FY2023.

Outlook

Improved earnings visibility and strengthening balance sheet makes it a better pick in the pharma space. We retain a Buy with a revised price target of Rs. 1,300.

