Buy Sun Pharmaceutical Industries; target of Rs 1300: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

Sun Pharmaceutical’s (Sun Pharma) gross margins improved for the fifth consecutive quarter y-o-y in Q1FY2024 due to a favourable product mix with stronger-than-anticipated growth in the U.S., as well as decent growth in the specialty segment’s sales. R&D spending stood at ~5.7% of sales, which increased at ~47% y-o-y in Q1FY2024, indicative of its efforts towards realising the potential of its specialty and other pipeline of products over the medium-long term. The company posted strong ~385 bps and ~244 bps y-o-y expansion in gross margin and OPM to ~76.9% and ~27.9%, respectively, beating our estimates by 335 bps and 140 bps, respectively. Hence, we revise our sales and earnings CAGR estimates upwards to ~10.6% and ~8.9% over FY2023-FY2025E from ~9.4% and ~8.1% CAGR, estimated before.

Outlook

The stock trades at ~28.5x/~26.1x its FY2024E/FY2025E EPS. We believe superior profitability enables it to trade at a premium to peers. We maintain Buy with a revised PT of Rs. 1,300.

