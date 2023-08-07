Buy Sun Pharmaceutical Industries; target of Rs 1265: Prabhudas Lilladher

Buy

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

Our FY24/FY25 earnings estimates stands increased by ~3%. Sun Pharma (SUNP) Q1FY24 EBIDTA was 10% above our estimate, aided by gRevlimid and lower other expenses. Overall specialty sales, GMs continue to remain healthy. Over last few years SUNP dependency on US generics has reduced and company’s growth is more functional on specialty, RoW and domestic pharma business that has strong growth visibility. Furthermore, acquisition of Concert Pharma along with progress of other pipelines provides visibility to SUNP’s specialty pipeline beyond FY25.

Outlook

We maintain ‘BUY’ rating at TP of Rs.1265 (Rs1140 earlier) based on 27x FY25E earnings. SUNP remains our top pick in large cap space.

