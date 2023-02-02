Buy Sun Pharmaceutical Industries; target of Rs 1210: ICICI Direct

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct's research report on Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

Sun is the world’s fourth largest generics/specialty pharma company with 43 manufacturing sites at its disposal addressing segments like specialty products, branded generics, complex generics, pure generics and APIs. With a market share of 8.6%, Sun is ranked No. 1 in domestic formulations. It enjoys leadership position in 11 specialties based on prescription • Revenue break-up Q3FY23: US formulation~31%, Indian branded~31%, Emerging markets~19%, RoW~14%, API & Others~5%.



Outlook

We maintain BUY as 1) Global specialty portfolio continues to maintain momentum, 2) Growth in India formulations from new launches and field force expansion and 3) Calibrated cost approach including R&D spend. Valued at Rs 1210 i.e. 28x P/E on FY25E EPS of Rs 43.2.

For all recommendations report, click here

Read More