English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Just for Pro! Watch N.S Fidai Pre Event Discussion on Technical Analysis Program on 2nd Nov at 7.30pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Sun Pharmaceutical Industries; target of Rs 1175: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1175 in its research report dated November 02, 2022.

    Broker Research
    November 02, 2022 / 07:39 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Sun Pharmaceutical Industries


    Sun Pharma (SUNP) reported robust revenue growth of 14% YoY in Q2FY23 aided by 1) global ramp-up of specialty products, 2) focus on domestic market and 3) steady growth in ROW market. Company’s significant investments and efforts in specialty business started paying off in upward trajectory with 28% YoY growth in H1FY23. Sustained momentum in specialty will help in improving operating leverage and margins too. Domestic formulations (32% of total revenue) continue to outperform IPM.



    Outlook


    We broadly maintain our estimates and maintain our ‘BUY’ rating at revised TP of Rs.1175 (Rs.1070 earlier) as we roll forward, based on 26x (25x earlier) Sept 2024E earnings. SUNP remains our top pick in large cap space.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Sun Pharmaceutical Industries - 02-11-2022 - prabhu

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
    first published: Nov 2, 2022 07:39 pm