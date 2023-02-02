English
    Buy Sun Pharmaceutical Industries; target of Rs 1175: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1175 in its research report dated February 01, 2023.

    February 02, 2023 / 06:25 PM IST
     
     
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

    We reduce our FY24/FY25 earnings estimates by 5%/2% after factoring in import alert at Halol unit along with higher overheads. Sun Pharma (SUNP) Q3FY23 EBIDTA adjusted for one-time milestone income (Rs1bn) was 5% below our estimate. Overall specialty sales, GMs continue to remain healthy while other expenses remain elevated on back of higher SG&A and R&D spends. Over last few years SUNP dependency on US generics has reduced and company’s growth is more functional on specialty, RoW and domestic pharma business that has strong growth visibility. Furthermore, acquisition of Concert Pharma provides visibility to SUNP’s specialty pipeline beyond FY25.


    Outlook

    We maintain ‘BUY’ rating at TP of Rs.1175 based on 26x Dec 2024E earnings. SUNP remains our top pick in large cap space.