Buy Sun Pharmaceutical Industries; target of Rs 1172: KR Choksey

KR Choksey's research report on Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

In Q4FY23, Sun Pharma reported total revenue of INR 109,307 mn, representing a YoY growth of 15.7% and declined by 2.8% QoQ. India formulation sales reached INR 33,641 mn, grew by 8.7%.US formulation sale were reported at USD 430 mn, grew by 10.5% YoY. Emerging markets formulation segment reached USD 221 mn, demonstrating a growth of 7.5% compared to Q4 of the previous year. ROW formulation segment were reported at USD 191 mn, indicating a growth of 7.4% compared to Q4 of the previous year. Global specialty sales amounted to USD 244 mn, including a milestone payment of USD 6.8 mn received in Q4. Excluding milestone, it showed a growth of 28% compared to Q4FY22. Global specialty sales (ex-milestone), accounted for 18.2% of overall sales in Q4FY23. The EBITDA margin for Q4FY23 stood at 25.9% against 23.1% and 26.7% on a YoY and QoQ, respectively.The net profit for the quarter was reported at INR 19,845 mn, showing a decline of 8.4% on a year-on-year basis and a significant decrease of 187.1% on a QoQ. Taro reported sales of USD 147 mn in Q4FY23, margin increased by 2.3% on a YoY basis and net profit stood at USD 6.9 mn.



Outlook

We expect a 9.5% and 13.3% CAGR growth in its revenue and adjusted net income, respectively, over FY23-FY25E. The stock is currently trading at 23.7x/20.5x of our estimated FY24E/FY25E EPS. We maintain our P/E multiple of 25.0x on FY25E EPS of INR 46.9 to arrive at a Target Price (TP) of INR 1,172 (earlier TP INR 1,229) and maintain the BUY recommendation, as the upside potential is 22.1% from its CMP of INR 960.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries - 30 -05 - 2023 - kr