Buy Sun Pharmaceutical Industries; target of Rs 1172: KR Choksey

KR Choksey's research report on Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
In Q4FY23, Sun Pharma reported total revenue of INR 109,307 mn, representing a YoY growth of 15.7% and declined by 2.8% QoQ. India formulation sales reached INR 33,641 mn, grew by 8.7%.US formulation sale were reported at USD 430 mn, grew by 10.5% YoY. Emerging markets formulation segment reached USD 221 mn, demonstrating a growth of 7.5% compared to Q4 of the previous year. ROW formulation segment were reported at USD 191 mn, indicating a growth of 7.4% compared to Q4 of the previous year. Global specialty sales amounted to USD 244 mn, including a milestone payment of USD 6.8 mn received in Q4. Excluding milestone, it showed a growth of 28% compared to Q4FY22. Global specialty sales (ex-milestone), accounted for 18.2% of overall sales in Q4FY23. The EBITDA margin for Q4FY23 stood at 25.9% against 23.1% and 26.7% on a YoY and QoQ, respectively.The net profit for the quarter was reported at INR 19,845 mn, showing a decline of 8.4% on a year-on-year basis and a significant decrease of 187.1% on a QoQ. Taro reported sales of USD 147 mn in Q4FY23, margin increased by 2.3% on a YoY basis and net profit stood at USD 6.9 mn.
Outlook
We expect a 9.5% and 13.3% CAGR growth in its revenue and adjusted net income, respectively, over FY23-FY25E. The stock is currently trading at 23.7x/20.5x of our estimated FY24E/FY25E EPS. We maintain our P/E multiple of 25.0x on FY25E EPS of INR 46.9 to arrive at a Target Price (TP) of INR 1,172 (earlier TP INR 1,229) and maintain the BUY recommendation, as the upside potential is 22.1% from its CMP of INR 960.
