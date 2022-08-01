Buy Sun Pharmaceutical Industries; target of Rs 1125: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

Sun is the world’s fourth largest specialty generics company with sales of US$3.8 billion and boasts of 43 manufacturing sites addressing segments like specialty products, branded generics, complex generics, pure generics and APIs. With a market share of 8.5%, Sun is ranked No. 1 in domestic formulations. It enjoys leadership position in 11 specialties based on prescription • Revenue breakup FY22: US formulation~30%, Indian branded~33%, Emerging markets~18%, RoW~14%, API & Others~6%.

Outlook

We maintain BUY as 1) global specialty portfolio continues robust momentum, 2) growth in India formulations from new launches and field force expansion and 3) pricing power in branded space for better margins. Valued at Rs 1125 i.e. 28x P/E on FY24E EPS of Rs 40.1.

