Buy Sun Pharmaceutical Industries; target of Rs 1070: Prabhudas Lilladher

Aug 02, 2022 / 05:57 PM IST

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1070 in its research report dated July 31, 2022.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

Sun Pharma (SUNP) reported strong EBIDTA growth adjusted for COVID in Q1FY23 aided by 1) global ramp-up of specialty products, 2) focus on domestic market and 3) steady ROW market. Company’s significant investments and efforts in specialty business has started paying off in upward trajectory with 39% YoY growth in FY22 and 29% YoY in Q1FY23. Sustained momentum in specialty will help in improving operating leverage and margins too. Also, domestic formulations (32% of total revenue) continues to outperform IPM.

Outlook

Our FY23E and FY24E EPS stands increased by 5%. We maintain our ‘Buy’ rating with revised TP of Rs 1,070 (Rs 1020 earlier) based on 25x FY24E earnings. SUNP remains our top pick in large cap space.

first published: Aug 2, 2022 05:57 pm
