Buy Sun Pharmaceutical Industries; CMP of Rs 494.25: Equity99

Equity99's report on Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (SPIL) is an Indian multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Mumbai, Maharashtra. It was established by Mr. Dilip Shanghvi in Vapi, Gujarat, to treat five psychiatry ailments. The company manufactures and sells pharmaceutical formulations and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) primarily in India and the US.The company offers formulations in various therapeutic areas such as cardiology, psychiatry, neurology, gastroenterology and diabetology. It also provides APIs such as warfarin, carbamazepine, etodolac, and clorazepate, as well as anti-cancer drugs, steroids, peptides, sex hormones, and controlled substances. Over 72% of SPIL’s sales are from markets outside India, primarily in the US. The US is the single largest market, accounting for about 50% turnover.

Outlook

At CMP of 494, stock is trading at 30x trailing EPS which is a significant discount to historical multiples. We recommend a strong BUY to investors for Sun Pharma given its supremacy and market leadership across the globe, and future growth prospects.



