Buy Sun Pharma; target of Rs 675: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Sun Pharma

The US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) inspected Sun Pharma’s (SUNP) Halol plant from 12-23 February 2018. Notably, the number of observations has come down to three this time from nine in the last inspection that was conducted in December 2016. Given that none of three observations issued in the recent inspection are serious in nature (two are procedural in nature and one is related to aseptic processing of drug products), we expect resolution of the facility over the coming months.

Outlook

The company is trading at ~24x/19x FY19E/20E PER, which is ~15% below 10-year average valuations. We maintain our Buy rating on SUNP with a target price of INR675 @ 24x FY20E PER.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.