Last Updated : Aug 21, 2018 05:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Sun Pharma; target of Rs 670: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Sun Pharma has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 670 in its research report dated August 16, 2018.

HDFC Securities' research report on Sun Pharma


Sun Pharma (SUNP) posted good numbers in 1QFY19. Revenue grew ~16%YoY to Rs 72.2bn, and the EBITDA margin expanded 460bps to 22.2%, ~100bps above our estimates. EBITDA at Rs 16.1bn and PAT at Rs 9.8bn were up 46.6% and 86.9% YoY respectively. Despite challenges in the US generics space and decline in the Taro business, SUNP managed 12% growth in revenues in the US market.


Outlook


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 21, 2018 05:06 pm

