Buy Sun Pharma; target of Rs 625: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Sun Pharma

The COVID-19 pandemic impacted YoY sales growth across markets, barring India. However, higher reduction in opex helped Sun Pharma (SUNP) to deliver better profitability in 1QFY21. Despite the adverse impact on off-take of its Specialty portfolio due to COVID, SUNP’s market share remained intact and gradual recovery is expected over the near-to-medium term. - We have raised our FY21/FY22E EPS estimates by 9.5%/3% to factor in the reduced operating cost and outperformance in DF. We remain positive on SUNP due to the gradually improving outlook for its Specialty portfolio, robust ANDA pipeline, and increasing market share in India and other emerging markets (EMs). We have revised our price target to INR635 (from INR525 earlier) on 24x 12-month forward earnings. Maintain Buy.

Outlook

We believe SUNP’s RoE is at a trough and would improve with 19% earnings CAGR over FY20-22E, led by improving traction in the Specialty portfolio, enhanced MR efforts in DF, and better operating leverage. Maintain Buy.

