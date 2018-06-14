Buy Sun Pharma; target of Rs 610: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Sun Pharma

The Halol facility received 23 483 observations post US FDA inspection in September 2014. Later, in December 2015, US FDA had issued a warning letter for the facility. In November/December 2016, US FDA re-inspected the facility and issued nine 483 observations and maintained OAI status. OAI is given when objectionable conditions are found and regulatory action should be recommended.

Outlook

We maintain Buy, with a revised TP of INR610 (24x FY20E EPS). Our earlier TP was INR560 (22x FY20E EPS). We have increased our target multiple, given enhanced visibility of Halol resolution by 2HFY19.

