App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2019 03:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Sun Pharma; target of Rs 560: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Sun Pharma has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 560 in its research report dated January 22, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on Sun Pharma


Plagued by increasing concerns about corporate governance, Sun Pharma (SUNP) has now extended clarification on this matter. The company has announced (a) some alterations to domestic formulation distribution, (b) unwinding of a transaction with Atlas Global Trading (Atlas), (c) appointment of a new auditor in subsidiary companies and (d) clarity on loans/guarantees to Suraksha Realty. Although we like SUNP given its promising specialty portfolio/increased traction from Halol and healthy growth in the domestic formulation business, efforts toward resolving the corporate governance issues will be closely monitored.


Outlook


We have a Buy rating on the stock with a target price of INR560, based on 22x 12M forward earnings. However, efforts toward resolving the corporate governance issues will be closely monitored.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jan 23, 2019 03:59 pm

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Sun pharma

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.