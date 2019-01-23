Buy Sun Pharma; target of Rs 560: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Sun Pharma

Plagued by increasing concerns about corporate governance, Sun Pharma (SUNP) has now extended clarification on this matter. The company has announced (a) some alterations to domestic formulation distribution, (b) unwinding of a transaction with Atlas Global Trading (Atlas), (c) appointment of a new auditor in subsidiary companies and (d) clarity on loans/guarantees to Suraksha Realty. Although we like SUNP given its promising specialty portfolio/increased traction from Halol and healthy growth in the domestic formulation business, efforts toward resolving the corporate governance issues will be closely monitored.

Outlook

We have a Buy rating on the stock with a target price of INR560, based on 22x 12M forward earnings. However, efforts toward resolving the corporate governance issues will be closely monitored.

