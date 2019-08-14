App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2019 04:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Sun Pharma; target of Rs 545: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Sun Pharma has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 545 in its research report dated August 14, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HDFC Securities' research report on Sun Pharma


Sun Pharma improved its operational performance on all parameters driven by a one-time generic order in the US and lower R&D spend. Revenue/EBITDA/PAT were up 16/14/31% YoY in 1QFY20. At US$ 424mn, the US revenues grew 16/-6% YoY/QoQ, largely driven by a one-time six-month contract during the last two quarters. The top-line is likely to normalize from 2Q onwards. However, overall US revenues were still ahead of expectations in 1QFY20. We believe specialty ramp-up remains the key contributor for Sun Pharma to grow its US top line over the next two years. Anticipate ~10% CAGR over FY19-21. Ilumya scale-up continues to happen at a slow rate. Post the restructuring in 4QFY19, India biz grew 8% YoY to Rs 23bn in 1QFY20. According to the management, the underlying growth remains at 12-13%. We continue to model India segment’s growth at high single digits with slowed IPM growth over the last 2 years. An 8.2% market share and leadership across all therapies make it difficult to outperform the IPM rate, in our view. EBITDA margin at 23% was up 807bps QoQ, 228bps higher than expectations as R&D spend fell to 5% of sales v/s expectation of ~7.5%. Discretionary specialty spend continues to weigh in on margin expansion.


Outlook


We maintain BUY on SUNP following a beat to our estimates. Our TP is at Rs 545 (22x FY21E EPS). The execution in specialty segment is crucial.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
Read More
First Published on Aug 14, 2019 04:34 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #Recommendations #Sun pharma

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.