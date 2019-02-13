Present
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2019 03:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Sun Pharma; target of Rs 540: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Sun Pharma has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 540 in its research report dated February 12, 2019.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Sun Pharma


Sun Pharma's (SUNP) revenue grew ~16% YoY to INR76.6b (our estimate: INR77.3b) in 3QFY19, led by higher Taro and API sales. Gross margin (GM) expanded ~350bp YoY (-260bp QoQ) to 71.7%, led by better revenue growth and an improved product mix. EBITDA margin, too, expanded by 210bp YoY to 23.1% owing to GM expansion and lower employee cost (-206bp YoY as % of sales), partly offset by higher other expenses (+190bp YoY). Revenue growth, coupled with a better operating margin, led to adj. PAT of INR9.4b (our estimate: INR10.2b). For 9MFY19, sales/EBITDA/adj. PAT increased 12%/26%/26% YoY to INR216b/INR47.3b/INR29b.


Outlook


We cut our FY19/20/21 EPS estimates by 4.5%/5.4%/4% to factor in subdued growth in the domestic formulation business and the delayed pick-up in the US business. We roll to 22x (unchanged) 12M forward earnings and arrive at a target price of INR540 (prior: INR560).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Feb 13, 2019 03:23 pm

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Sun pharma

