Buy Sun Pharma; target of Rs 540: Motilal Oswal

Sun Pharma's (SUNP) revenue grew ~16% YoY to INR76.6b (our estimate: INR77.3b) in 3QFY19, led by higher Taro and API sales. Gross margin (GM) expanded ~350bp YoY (-260bp QoQ) to 71.7%, led by better revenue growth and an improved product mix. EBITDA margin, too, expanded by 210bp YoY to 23.1% owing to GM expansion and lower employee cost (-206bp YoY as % of sales), partly offset by higher other expenses (+190bp YoY). Revenue growth, coupled with a better operating margin, led to adj. PAT of INR9.4b (our estimate: INR10.2b). For 9MFY19, sales/EBITDA/adj. PAT increased 12%/26%/26% YoY to INR216b/INR47.3b/INR29b.

Outlook

We cut our FY19/20/21 EPS estimates by 4.5%/5.4%/4% to factor in subdued growth in the domestic formulation business and the delayed pick-up in the US business. We roll to 22x (unchanged) 12M forward earnings and arrive at a target price of INR540 (prior: INR560).

