you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 28, 2020 04:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Sun Pharma ; target of Rs 525: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Sun Pharma has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 525 in its research report dated May 27, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Sun Pharma


Post the reduction in prescriptions in the Specialty portfolio at the start of lockdown, a gradual improvement has been witnessed in the same with the easing of the lockdown. The stockpiling of medicines related to chronic therapies has been offset, to some extent, by a lower patient-doctor connect for acute therapies in the key markets of SUNP. The addition of MRs would further support growth, particularly in Domestic Formulations (DF).



Outlook


We lower our FY21/FY22E EPS estimates by 6.8%/2% to factor the COVID-19-led slowdown and revise our price target to INR525 (from INR535 earlier) on a 22x 12M forward earnings basis. We remain positive on SUNP on account of a gradually improving outlook for the Specialty portfolio, a robust ANDA pipeline, and increasing market share in DF. Maintain Buy.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on May 28, 2020 04:29 pm

#Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Sun pharma

