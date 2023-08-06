Buy Sun Pharma; target of Rs 1310: Motilal Oswal

Buy

Motilal Oswal's research report on Sun Pharma

Sun Pharma (SUNP) delivered better-than-expected operating performance in 1QFY24. The steady traction in specialty sales, higher US generics sales and controlled opex led to 12% beat on EBITDA. The R&D expense is likely to pick-up over the coming quarter due to progress in major clinical programs. We raise our earnings estimates by 3.4%/5.0% for FY24/FY25 to factor in: a) better off-take in the US generics, and b) improved profitability. We value SUNP at 26x 12M forward earnings to arrive at our TP of INR1,310. We remain positive on SUNP backed by its: a) robust innovative products franchise targeted for global markets and b) superior execution in branded generics markets. Reiterate BUY.

Outlook

