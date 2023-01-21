Buy Sun Pharma; target of Rs 1200: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Sun Pharma

Sun Pharma (SUNP) adds Deuroxolitinib, a potential best-in-class JAK inhibitor, to its specialty portfolio through the acquisition of Concert Pharma Inc (CNCE). Deuroxolitnib has shown a better Severity of Alopecia Tool (SALT) score compared to peers, providing confidence on the potential of the product post regulatory approval. The deal further enhances specialty offerings by SUNP in the dermatology space. The development potential of Concert synergizes with marketing capabilities of SUNP, thereby aiding significant value accretion on the combined basis. We maintain our estimates given that the products are under development. We remain positive on SUNP, considering its effort to strengthen the specialty franchise, 2) branded generics led growth in India/emerging/ROW market, and 3) its robust ANDA pipeline for the US market.

Outlook

We value SUNP at 25x 12M forward earnings to arrive at a price target of INR1,200. Reiterate BUY.

