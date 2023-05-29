Buy Sun Pharma; target of Rs 1160: Motilal Oswal

buy

Motilal Oswal's research report on Sun Pharma

Sun Pharmaceutical and Industries (SUNP) delivered operational miss for 4QFY23 performance (on ex-milestone income basis), led by higher-thanexpected operational cost. There was a sharp uptick in gross margin, (YoY/QoQ) due to increased share of higher margin products. However, this benefit was offset to some extent due to increased promotional spent in the branded segment. We reduce our earnings estimate by 4% each for FY24/FY25 to factor in a) elevated sales/distribution cost, and b) higher R&D spent related to specialty products.



Outlook

We continue to value SUNP at 25x 12M forward earnings to arrive at a price target of INR1,160.

