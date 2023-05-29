English
    Buy Sun Pharma; target of Rs 1160: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Sun Pharma recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1160 in its research report dated May 27, 2023.

    May 29, 2023 / 01:32 PM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Sun Pharma

    Sun Pharmaceutical and Industries (SUNP) delivered operational miss for 4QFY23 performance (on ex-milestone income basis), led by higher-thanexpected operational cost. There was a sharp uptick in gross margin, (YoY/QoQ) due to increased share of higher margin products. However, this benefit was offset to some extent due to increased promotional spent in the branded segment. We reduce our earnings estimate by 4% each for FY24/FY25 to factor in a) elevated sales/distribution cost, and b) higher R&D spent related to specialty products.


    Outlook

    We continue to value SUNP at 25x 12M forward earnings to arrive at a price target of INR1,160.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

