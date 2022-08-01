Buy Sun Pharma; target of Rs 1100: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Sun Pharma
SUNP delivered a strong beat on 1QFY23 earnings, led by broad based growth across business segments (US/Domestic Formulation (DF)/emerging markets (EMs)/RoW). While lower R&D spends has further enhanced margin in 1QFY23. However, the postponement of clinical trials would delay in obtaining potential approvals/subsequent commercial benefit from new chemical entity (NCE) assets. We have raised our FY23/FY24 EPS estimate by 6%/4%, factoring in steady industry outperformance in the Branded Generics segment and lower R&D spends.
Outlook
We continue to value SUNP at 25x 12M forward earnings to arrive at our TP of INR1,100. We remain positive on SUNP on the back of sustained scale-up in the Specialty portfolio, robust franchise building in the Branded Generics portfolio, and healthy ANDA pipeline awaiting approval. We reiterate our Buy rating.
