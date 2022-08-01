 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Sun Pharma; target of Rs 1100: Motilal Oswal

Broker Research
Aug 01, 2022 / 05:24 PM IST

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Sun Pharma recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1100 in its research report dated July 30, 2022.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Sun Pharma

SUNP delivered a strong beat on 1QFY23 earnings, led by broad based growth across business segments (US/Domestic Formulation (DF)/emerging markets (EMs)/RoW). While lower R&D spends has further enhanced margin in 1QFY23. However, the postponement of clinical trials would delay in obtaining potential approvals/subsequent commercial benefit from new chemical entity (NCE) assets. We have raised our FY23/FY24 EPS estimate by 6%/4%, factoring in steady industry outperformance in the Branded Generics segment and lower R&D spends.

Outlook

We continue to value SUNP at 25x 12M forward earnings to arrive at our TP of INR1,100. We remain positive on SUNP on the back of sustained scale-up in the Specialty portfolio, robust franchise building in the Branded Generics portfolio, and healthy ANDA pipeline awaiting approval. We reiterate our Buy rating.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Sun Pharma-310722 - moti

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Sun pharma
first published: Aug 1, 2022 05:24 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.