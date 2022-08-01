English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Glimpse the digital revolution underway in finance. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Sun Pharma; target of Rs 1100: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Sun Pharma recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1100 in its research report dated July 30, 2022.

    Broker Research
    August 01, 2022 / 05:24 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Sun Pharma


    SUNP delivered a strong beat on 1QFY23 earnings, led by broad based growth across business segments (US/Domestic Formulation (DF)/emerging markets (EMs)/RoW). While lower R&D spends has further enhanced margin in 1QFY23. However, the postponement of clinical trials would delay in obtaining potential approvals/subsequent commercial benefit from new chemical entity (NCE) assets. We have raised our FY23/FY24 EPS estimate by 6%/4%, factoring in steady industry outperformance in the Branded Generics segment and lower R&D spends.


    Outlook


    We continue to value SUNP at 25x 12M forward earnings to arrive at our TP of INR1,100. We remain positive on SUNP on the back of sustained scale-up in the Specialty portfolio, robust franchise building in the Branded Generics portfolio, and healthy ANDA pipeline awaiting approval. We reiterate our Buy rating.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Sun Pharma-310722 - moti

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Sun pharma
    first published: Aug 1, 2022 05:24 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.