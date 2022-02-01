MARKET NEWS

    Buy Sun Pharma; target of Rs 1000: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Sun Pharma recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1000 in its research report dated February 01, 2022.

    Broker Research
    February 01, 2022 / 09:58 PM IST

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Sun Pharma


    SUNP’s 3QFY22 performance was operationally better than our estimates, driven by Branded Generics and US (excluding Taro) segments. It posted an elevated EBITDA run-rate of INR26b for the third consecutive quarter. It has a net cash of USD2b, implying funds at its disposal for inorganic growth. We largely maintain our FY22E/FY23E/FY24E earnings estimate and arrive at a TP of INR1,000/share, based on 25x 12-month forward earnings.


    Outlook


    We remain positive on SUNP on the back of: a) superior execution in its Specialty portfolio, b) better-than-industry growth in the Branded Generics market of Domestic Formulation (DF) as well as other emerging markets, c) sustained launch momentum in US Generics, and d) delayed R&D spend in the Specialty portfolio. We reiterate our Buy rating.


    At 17:30 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries was quoting at Rs 892.05, up Rs 57.90, or 6.94 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 895.40 and an intraday low of Rs 841.10.


    It was trading with volumes of 397,117 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 181,328 shares, an increase of 119.00 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 0.83 percent or Rs 6.90 at Rs 834.15.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 895.40 and 52-week low Rs 561.65 on 01 February, 2022 and 24 February, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 0.37 percent below its 52-week high and 58.83 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 214,032.68 crore.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Sun pharma
    first published: Feb 1, 2022 09:29 pm
