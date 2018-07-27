Buy Sun Pharma for short term: Dharmesh Shah

ICICI Direct.com Research

The share price of Sun Pharma has seen a sharp rebound in the first half of June 2018 after forming a bullish double bottom around Rs 435. In the last five weeks, it is seen consolidating in a narrow range thus forming the base for the next up move.

The stock during mid-June 2018 has registered a resolute breakout above the falling trend line Joining the high of August 2016 (Rs 855) and February 2018 (Rs 609) placed at Rs 540 levels.

The index in the last five weeks is consolidating in a range above the trend line breakout area and the 52 weeks EMA signalling higher base formation in the stock

Weekly MACD in an uptrend and has recently moved into positive territory thus supports the bullish bias in the stock

We expect the stock to head towards Rs 622 levels in the coming month as it is the 61.8% retracement of the entire CY 2017 decline (Rs 729 to Rs 433).

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.