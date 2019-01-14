Buy Sun Pharma around Rs 440-445: Aditya Agarwal

Aditya Agarwal

After correction from highs of Rs 680, Sun Pharma has been consolidating in a narrow band of Rs 400-440 for last few weeks. This week, the stock broke the range of higher side on the back of short covering followed by fresh long accumulation.

In the last 2 sessions, minor profit booking was seen in the counter, however, our short term outlook remains bullish and therefore we recommend buying Sun Pharma around Rs 440 for targets of Rs 480.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.