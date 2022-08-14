English
    Buy Sumitomo Chemicals; target of Rs 565: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Sumitomo Chemicals has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 565 in its research report dated August 12, 2022.

    August 14, 2022 / 11:16 AM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Sumitomo Chemicals


    Incorporated in 2000, Sumitomo Chemical India (SCI) is present in the three business verticals of agro solutions (ASD), environmental health (EHD) and animal nutrition business (AND). SCI provides solutions for insecticide, herbicide, fungicide, plant growth regulator (PGR) under agro segment. Under animal nutrition, it manufactures methionine for feed additive use • In terms of revenue contribution, insecticide constitutes ~51% while ~19% is from herbicide, 9% from fungicide and 20% from other segments such as PGR, AND & EHD.


    Outlook


    We retain BUY rating on the back of better growth outlook from outsourcing opportunity of SCC Japan besides stable and enduring business model. We value Sumitomo Chemicals at 45x P/E FY24E EPS to arrive at a target price of Rs 565/share (earlier Rs 520/share).


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 14, 2022 11:16 am
