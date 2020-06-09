Buy Sumitomo Chemicals; target of Rs 317: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities research report on Sumitomo Chemicals

Three highlights from Sumitomo Q4FY20: (1) The company reported strong revenue growth of 5.7% in-spite of lockdown and plans to launch multiple products in FY21, (2) With lower input prices and launch of differentiated products, EBITDA margin improved 170bps in FY20 and (3) Reduction in net working capital days to 112 in FY20 from 121 in FY19. We also believe the company is on track to gain market share in FY21 from smaller players. It will also benefit from financial discipline i.e. Net cash Balance Sheet, reduction in working capital days and Capex of ~2% of net sales.

Outlook

Maintain BUY with DCF-based TP of Rs317 (implied target P/E 47x FY22E; Earlier TP- Rs263).







