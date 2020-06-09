App
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2020 08:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Sumitomo Chemicals; target of Rs 317: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities recommended hold rating on Sumitomo Chemicals with a target price of Rs 317 in its research report dated June 08, 2020.

ICICI Securities research report on Sumitomo Chemicals


Three highlights from Sumitomo Q4FY20: (1) The company reported strong revenue growth of 5.7% in-spite of lockdown and plans to launch multiple products in FY21, (2) With lower input prices and launch of differentiated products, EBITDA margin improved 170bps in FY20 and (3) Reduction in net working capital days to 112 in FY20 from 121 in FY19. We also believe the company is on track to gain market share in FY21 from smaller players. It will also benefit from financial discipline i.e. Net cash Balance Sheet, reduction in working capital days and Capex of ~2% of net sales.



Outlook


Maintain BUY with DCF-based TP of Rs317 (implied target P/E 47x FY22E; Earlier TP- Rs263).





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 9, 2020 08:25 am

tags #Hold #ICICI Securities #Recommendations #Sumitomo Chemicals

