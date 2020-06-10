Buy Sumitomo Chemicals; target of Rs 315: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Sumitomo Chemicals

Sumitomo Chemical reported revenue growth of 5.7% YoY to Rs 445.8 crore, led by 5.7% YoY growth from agrochemical segment and 5.8% YoY growth from non agrochemical segment. Better gross margins due to fall in RMAT cost led to OPM expansion by 270 bps YoY to 9.4% resulting in EBITDA growth of 49% YoY to Rs 42 crore. Adjusting exceptional Item of integration cost, PAT was at Rs 24.1 crore against Rs 1.6 crore in Q4FY19. The robust bottomline growth during the quarter was aided by lower taxes along with higher other income and better operational performance.

Outlook

We value the company at 45x PER FY22E and arrive a target price of Rs 315/share, with potential upside of 18%. We have a BUY rating on the stock.







