Buy Sumitomo Chemical India; target of Rs 540: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Sumitomo Chemical India

Q1FY23 was mixed as stronger-than-expected revenue growth of 26% y-o-y to Rs. 986 crore was offset by a miss of 188 bps in OPM at 19% and thus operating profit of Rs. 188 crore (up 25% q-o-q) was in-line with expectations. PAT of Rs. 138 crore (up 31% y-o-y) was slightly above our estimate on lower tax rate. Domestic revenue growth of 16% y-o-y was better than peers, despite delayed rainfalls led to spillover of sales to Q2FY23. Export revenue growth of 94% y-o-y was led by phenomenal growth across regions. Revenue growth was led by both volume growth/price hikes. Gross margin of 35.1% (down 96 bps y-o-y) missed estimate on product mix change. High exports growth is expected to sustain, led by ramp-up of new product registrations in Latin America and strong growth traction in Africa. Margins are expected to sustain led by proactive pricing; capex for five proprietary products for parent is on track to get commercialised by Q2FY2023/Q1FY2024.

Outlook

We maintain a Buy on SCIL with an unchanged PT of Rs. 540, given superior earnings growth outlook (expect 24% PAT CAGR over FY22-24E) by leveraging technological capabilities of the parent and a massive opportunity in the CRAMS space. We expect SCIL to enjoy a premium valuation over domestic peers.

