English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Sumitomo Chemical India; target of Rs 510: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Sumitomo Chemical India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 510 in its research report dated August 11, 2022.

    Broker Research
    August 12, 2022 / 04:37 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Sumitomo Chemical India


    Sumitomo Chemical India (Sumitomo) reported robust set of numbers with revenue/EBITDA/PAT growth of 26%/25%/30% YoY during 1QFY23. Results were broadly in line with our and consensus estimate. Key highlights are: (a) Domestic and export revenue up +16% and +94% YoY in 1QFY23 respectively; (b) Specialty/generic contributed 25%/75%; (c) higher RM cost coupled with inability to fully pass on the entire inflated cost resulted into gross margins contraction by 100 bps YoY;(d) better operating leverage restricted EBITDA margin contraction by 20bps YoY to 19% ;(e) WC down 7days YoY to 96 days despite higher inventory built up; (f) launched 3 9(3) molecules in 1QFY23; (g) cash stood at Rs6.4bn in June’22. We believe, Sumitomo will likely take a big leap given its (a) Comprehensive distribution network; (b) branded portfolio; (c) rising share of exports to overall revenues; (d) innovative product launches and (e) Parent's R&D capabilities that effectively anchor Sumitomo to outpace Indian agrochemical markets.



    Outlook


    We broadly maintain our FY23/24E estimates. We expect Sumitomo to post revenue/ EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 17%/22%/23% over FY22- 24E (FY18- 22 CAGR of 13%/29%/31%), respectively. Maintain ‘BUY’ with unchanged TP of Rs510 based on 40xFY24E EPS.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Sumitomo Chemical India - 110822 - prabhu

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #Sumitomo Chemical India
    first published: Aug 12, 2022 04:37 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.