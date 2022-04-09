English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    You're Invited:#SantoAndCJ are coming to you LIVE - this Monday, 11th April, 9AM & 3PM - for your ultimate vibe check on Dalal Street! Don't miss it.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Sumitomo Chemical India: target of Rs 500: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Sumitomo Chemical India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 500 in its research report dated April 08, 2022.

    Broker Research
    April 09, 2022 / 08:17 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Sumitomo Chemical India


    High global crop prices would help Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd (SCIL) to hike prices continuously to pass on elevated input costs. Moreover, the focus on high-margin PGRs/Herbicides and further synergies from Excel Crop Care to drive 411bps margin expansion over FY21-24E. SCIL reported a robust 44% y-o-y growth in its export revenue in 9MFY22. We are optimistic that high growth in this segment to sustain given the CRAMs opportunity from parent and high growth in Latin America. We expect SCIL’s revenue, EBITDA and PAT to clock a 13%/21%/21% CAGR over FY21-24E led by robust rise in in exports (revenue share to reach 28-30% by FY24E) and above-industry growth in Indian markets.



    Outlook


    We maintain a Buy rating on SCIL with an unchanged PT of Rs. 500 as a massive contract manufacturing opportunity from parent provides superior growth prospects and continue enjoying premium valuation over domestic peers. SCIL is our preferred pick in the agri-input space.


    More Info

    Close

    Related stories


    At 17:30 SUMITOMO CHEMICAL INDIA LIMITE was quoting at Rs 426.00, down Rs 0.70, or 0.16 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 436.55 and an intraday low of Rs 424.55.


    It was trading with volumes of 34,287 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 31,069 shares, an increase of 10.36 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 0.36 percent or Rs 1.55 at Rs 426.70.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 459.90 and 52-week low Rs 278.45 on 05 August, 2021 and 12 April, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 6.9 percent below its 52-week high and 53.76 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 21,263.61 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Sumitomo Chemical India
    first published: Apr 9, 2022 08:17 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.